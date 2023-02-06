Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!

The 43-year-old *NSYNC singer and 36-year-old Turchin brought their 1-year-old twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, to the Gold Meets Golden event on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they opted for "rock and roll gear."

Bass wore a white polo shirt while Turchin sported a colorful top. As for their kids, they wore adorable matching kicks along with tiny T-shirts and jeans. Bass took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a pic of the couple with former Los Angeles Lakers star Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest). In the photo, Artest can be seen carrying Violet while Bass holds a gift bag.

While speaking to ET, the couple's son grabbed the mic. "He does like a microphone, I have to say," Bass quipped.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

Lance Bass / Instagram

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

When asked what the wildest parenting moment has been, Turchin told ET that "flying is high stress." Bass added, "We're going to fly as little as possible with them, that's for sure."

Thankfully, no catastrophes just yet. "Just a few meltdowns but everyone’s been very nice," Turchin shared.

Despite the challenges of parenting 1-year-olds, Bass said "having these two" has been the best part of their marriage. But when it comes to the secret to their successful relationship, Bass said it all comes down to communication.

"I think the first two years we were together we didn't know how to communicate because we were very opposite in that way," he admitted. "I used to talk about everything, and he holds everything in. Now we're able to swap a little bit and get it out of each other."

In addition to parenting, Bass also talked about what it would take to have a Backstreet Boys, NSYNC reunion tour happen. "There are a lot of things that need to happen. First of all, the guys have to agree," he shared. When asked if they're working towards a tour, Bass noted, "We've been working on it for 20 years. We'll see if it ever pans out."

Meanwhile, Bass is busy hosting his podcast, The Lance Bass Show, and is open to any and all guests. "There are so many iconic teen idols and bystanders out there. So we're gonna have plenty of guests for the next two years," he teased. "We'll have to figure out what to do when we kind of exhaust all of that."

As for whether fans can expect Britney Spears to be a guest on the show, Bass noted, "I mean, she is a teen idol so she is more than welcome to be on. ...She had a front-row seat to all the boy band craziness. She would definitely have some good stories."

The couple welcomed their twins via surrogate back in October 2021 when Bass announced that the "baby dragons" had arrived.

"The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now," Bass wrote next to a slideshow of the twins' birth certificates. "Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

No word yet if the twins remain at odds in the #BoyBandWars.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lance Bass on Britney Spears’ Comeback and Getting His Twins Ready for Halloween (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lance Bass Jokes His Twins 'Picked a Side' With Backstreet Boys Shirts

NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick Meet Lance Bass' Twins

Lance Bass Shares First Photos of Adorable Newborn Twins

Related Gallery