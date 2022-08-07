Landon Barker and Charli D'amelio's romance is heating up! He took to his Instagram story over the weekend to share a loved-up photo of them with the caption "my (red heart emoji)."

Landon, who is the son of Travis Barker, and the famed social media star confirmed their relationship in June of this year. Last month, ET caught up with Charli at The Players Party cohosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics where both she and Landon were in attendance.

Landon Barker Instagram

"He's just very sweet," Charli told ET when asked what she likes most about her new beau, before detailing what it's like to have her personal life be made so public. "I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after."

Landon and Charli, both 18 years old, have been spotted out together on multiple occasions. The TikTok star even in attendance as her boyfriend took the stage at Machine Gun Kelly's sold-out Madison Square Garden show in late June amid Travis' hospitalization for life-threatening pancreatitis.

Charli -- along with her mom, Heidi, dad, Marc, and sister, Dixie -- later sent Travis flowers while he recovered from the health scare. “Sending healing and positive vibes after such a scary situation you all went through!” the card from the family was signed.

In a recent interview with ET, Charli had nothing but good things to say about Landon's dad and new stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, saying, "They are the sweetest people in the world."

