Paul Jason Klein is on the mend after a scary incident. The LANY singer, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that he was hit by a car while driving a Vespa home from the gym on June 6.

Klein -- who posted a pic of himself in the hospital and other photos of him recovering at home -- wrote that he doesn't "really remember anything after the collision" and recalled waking up "on a stretcher being put into an ambulance."

"I've cried a lot of thankful and happy tears during the last few days," he wrote. "I know how fortunate I am to still be here. All of my vitals are good, but walking and moving around is still a challenge. I'm getting progressively better though and will be at 100 [percent] really soon."

Klein's health will not improve enough, however, for LANY's upcoming shows on their A Beautiful Blur: The World Tour.

"The doctors have advised we reschedule our upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand to fast track my recovery," he revealed. "For those of you that have purchased a ticket for AUS/NZ, hold onto them and the new dates will be released shortly."

He continued his message by thanking fans for their "understanding," writing, "This experience has only intensified the feelings of purpose I have, so I can't wait to heal up and get back to it."

After LANY's Australia and New Zealand tour dates, the band is scheduled to perform in China, Hungary, Switzerland, Austria and England throughout July and August. All of those tour dates and the ones that follow, Klein assured his fans, will go on as scheduled.

"I love you and this life deeply!" he concluded. "See u soon."

LANY is made up of Klein, a singer, and guitarist Jake Clifford Goss. Keyboardist Les Priest left the band in 2022 ahead of the release of their most recent album, A Beautiful Blur.

"To be super honest, it hasn't changed at all," Klein told HYPEBEAST last year of being in the band since Priest's departure. "We support Les and everything that he does, and obviously, he has given us his blessing to continue on in this band."

"The first album, we made it just the three of us in a kitchen on a Dell computer," he continued of the band's self-titled debut. "Les was kind of our engineer, less of a traditional keyboardist. Over the next few albums, we began working with people who were older and wiser, and we learned from them. Really, the only thing that has changed was who was behind the computer."

