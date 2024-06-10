Justin Baldoni has a new outlook on life after a frightening medical scare.

The It Ends With Us star took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of snapshots showing him in a hospital bed as he gets hugs from both his wife, Emily Baldoni, and their two children -- daughter Maiya, 8, and son Maxwell, 6.

"Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective," Baldoni, 40, captioned the photos, in which he is smiling as he embraces his loving family. "God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful."

Baldoni also shared some words of love and gratitude for his family, his friends and the doctors who helped him during his frightening medical situation.

"Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at St. John’s. Your dedication and compassion were extraordinary," the actor wrote. "To the friends and family who knew I was here—thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up."

"And to my wife, my soulmate - who is so stubborn she wouldn’t leave my side and slept on a bench… I love the s**t out of you. Forever," Baldoni concluded.

Baldoni did not detail what sort of infection or potential medical complication resulted in his week in the hospital.

The medical scare came just a few weeks after the release of The Garfield Movie, which was produced under Baldoni's Wayfarer Entertainment Company production banner, and just shortly before the hotly anticipated release of It Ends With Us on Aug. 9 -- which Baldoni directed, produced and stars in, opposite Blake Lively.

ET spoke with Baldoni on the Garfield Movie red carpet just last month, where the excited filmmaker opened up about how the film got Taylor Swift to sign off on using her song, "My Tears Ricochet," in the trailer for their romantic drama.

Justin Baldoni at the premiere of 'The Garfield Movie' in Los Angeles in May 2024. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"That's all Blake," Baldoni told ET. "I have no idea [how she did it] but Blake knows everybody... her and Taylor are very good friends. I'm so happy that they agreed to have a song in the trailer, it's so perfect for the movie."

Baldoni also expressed his excitement for the fan fervor over the film -- which is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover.

"I'm just happy that the reaction has been so positive. I know fans have been waiting a long time for this and it's a very special book for a lot of reasons -- to a lot of women, especially -- and our mission is just to do right by them," Baldoni shared.

