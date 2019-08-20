Larry King Files for Divorce From Seventh Wife Shawn King

Larry King has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years of marriage, ET has confirmed.

The 85-year-old TV host married Shawn in 1997, but three years later, in April 2010, they both filed for divorce. However, they did not go through with it.

Then, in 2016, reports surfaced that Shawn, 59, had an alleged affair with another man. However, she and Larry sat down for a joint interview on the Hallmark Channel's Home & Family, where they presented a united front.

"I've been in the business next May for 60 years, and I've dealt with rumors for a long time," Larry said at the time. "I've dealt with people involved with rumors, and rumors are what they are -- they're rumors -- and to tell you the truth, I don't pay any attention to them."

"This week I'm the latest pin-up girl," Shawn commented. "You have to just develop a shell around yourself, and not get hard on the inside, and stick together."

Later, co-host Debbie Matenopoulos noted that that's a "hard thing" to do in Hollywood, Shawn responded, "Yeah, but we've been at it for a while."

Larry and Shawn have two sons together, Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19.

