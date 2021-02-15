Larry King's Wife Shawn Plans to Contest His Amended Will

Larry King's wife Shawn plans to contest his will. A source tells ET that the late TV personality amended his will in 2019 leaving his $2 million estate to his five children, two of whom are now deceased. Shawn was not included in the amendment.

The will is dated Oct. 17, 2019, per multiple reports; King filed for divorce from Shawn two months earlier, in August 2019, after 22 years of marriage. According to ET's source, Shawn plans to contest the will in court.

King stated in his amended will that he wanted his kids Chaia, Andy, Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon to get all of his fortune and divide it equally. Sadly in 2020, King's 65-year-old son, Andy, died in July while his 51-year-old daughter, Chaia, died a month later.

King died on Jan. 23 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, just five months after Chaia's death. He was 87.

Shawn told ET that her late husband died from a sepsis infection, unrelated to COVID-19. That cause of death was later confirmed by his death certificate.

"It was an infection, it was sepsis," she shared. "Well, he was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk. But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily."

