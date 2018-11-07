Larsa Pippen is trying to set the record straight.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to clap back at haters accusing her of cheating on her estranged husband, Scottie Pippen, or calling her a gold digger. Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie on Friday.

"Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I'm a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn't built for negativity," she wrote. "I'll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn't like that."

"He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I'm a gold digger is inane. I don't care about money. I've had it my whole life," she continued. "I spent my bday, New Year's Eve, Times when I need him alone. At some point I decided I had to live my truth and here I am."

In a statement to ET on Friday, Larsa said she and Scottie had "both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work." "We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much," she explained. "Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Larsa married Scottie in 1997 and listed their date of separation as Oct. 29, 2018, in her divorce filing. The pair, who moved to Los Angeles from Miami last year, jointly filed for divorce in 2016, but then reconciled. It seems that now, however, they're ready to go their separate ways.

