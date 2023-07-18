Las Vegas Police Search Home in Connection to Tupac Shakur Murder
Las Vegas police on Monday searched a home in connection with the investigation into the murder of superstar rapper Tupac Shakur.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday searched a home in Henderson, less than 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip where Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in September 1996. He was 25.
"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," Las Vegas police said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."
The investigation into Shakur's murder has been going on for nearly three decades.
In 2019, Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective, alleged to CBS News Los Angeles that Shakur's murder had already been solved after Duane Davis — also known as Keffe D — confessed to his involvement in the murder of Shakur while being questioned in connection with the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Christopher Wallace.
But at the time, Las Vegas police only said that the case was still an open investigation.
Last month, Shakur posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of his contributions to the arts, as well as his activism for racial equality.
The rapper influenced the hip-hop genre and amassed a global fan base, selling over 75 million records worldwide and winning six Grammy Award nominations during his short five-year recording career.
This story was originally published by CBS News on July 18, 2023 at 4:13 p.m. ET.
