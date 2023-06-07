Tupac Shakur had a complicated legacy as he rose to fame as a rapper and actor. Throughout his life, his ambitions warred with his personal struggles as his portrayal in the media fought to outshine his rising star onscreen. Since his death, many have tried to encapsulate how his legendary music career and passion for acting influenced hip-hop long after he died.

Earlier this year, Allen Hughes' Dear Mama -- a five-part series co-produced by Interscope Records which premiered on FX on April 21 -- offered the story of Tupac's life and career through the story of his mother, Afeni Shakur, who oversaw her son's estate until her death in 2016. And on Wednesday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce offered its own contribution to his legacy by honoring the late artist with the 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, accepted the award in her late brother's honor during a ceremony hosted by radio personality Big Boy. The ceremony was also attended by Hughes and Jamal Joseph, the producer of Dear Mama, Compton rapper YG and members of Shakur's Outlawz group.

"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said ahead of the ceremony. "Surely, as one of L.A.'s own, Tupac's star will be added to the list of most visited stars."

A celebrated rapper, Tupac received his star in the category of Recording. He also found great success in acting, receiving critical acclaim for starring in movies like Juice, Poetic Justice, Above the Rim, Gridlock'd and Gang Related.

"Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great," Sekyiwa said at the unveiling event. "And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold."

"From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame," Sekyiwa added, getting emotional. "Today we're not just honoring a star in the ground, but we're honoring the work and the passion that he's put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac."

Robyn Beck / AFP

Robyn Beck / AFP

Robyn Beck / AFP

Robyn Beck / AFP

Robyn Beck / AFP

"We knew he was a star since he was a little boy," Joseph shared. "Tupac, your star is official today but your light has shined on us for a long time."

The rapper, who was murdered in 1996 at 25 years old, influenced the hip-hop genre and amassed a global fan base, selling over 75 million records worldwide and earning six GRAMMY Award nominations during his short five-year recording career.

Hughes spoke about Tupac's impact on hip-hop music, noting a major milestone for the genre. "How fitting, in the year of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, that the art form's most transcendent star is finally being placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," he noted.

Tupac is one of only 12 rap artists, including Queen Latifah and Ice-T, who have received a star on the Walk of Fame.

The star ceremony follows Tupac being honored by Oakland, California's city council voting to rename a street "Tupac Shakur Way" in May.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Tupac Shakur Reflect on His Life in Rare Interviews (Exclusive)

Tupac Shakur’s Family Opening L.A. Pop-Up Restaurant in His Honor

Tupac Shakur Estate Announces 'Wake Me When I’m Free' Museum Exhibit

Jada Pinkett Smith Posts Never-Before-Seen Poem From Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur Talks Music, Acting and Public Image in Rare Interviews (Flashback) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery