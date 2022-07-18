Shopping

Last Chance to Shop at BaubleBar's Summer Blowout Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Bracelets, Rings and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
BaubleBar Alidia Rings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is even more affordable during BaubleBar's Summer Blowout sale — but hurry, today is the last day to take advantage of these savings.

Through the end of today, July 18, BaubleBar is offering 20% off on select items on its website, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code TWENTY at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount. 

Get 20% Off BaubleBar

Shoppers can also score on bracelets through the sale — including the best-selling Pisa Bracelet style, which is loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.

Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for thoughtful birthday gifts, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces — including everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and more.

The summer deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Lola Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks below. 

Best Ring Deals

Alanna Ring
Alanna Ring
BaubleBar
Alanna Ring

The mixed stones on the Alanna ring are fab on their own and pair well with other rings too.

$44$8
Mini Alidia Ring
Mini Alidia Ring
BaubleBar
Mini Alidia Ring

BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility-- it comes in a variety of colors and they're so fun to stack and mix and match.

$44$12

Best Earrings Deals 

Lola 18K Gold Earring Set
Lola 18K Gold Earring Set
BaubleBar
Lola 18K Gold Earring Set

This set comes with three sparkly and colorful pairs of stud earrings. Perfect for vibrant, summer outfits.

$126$48
Boca Raton Earrings
Boca Raton Earrings
BaubleBar
Boca Raton Earrings

If there are palm trees, there is sunshine. Bring sunny days everywhere you go with these earrings.

$28$12

Best Necklace Deals 

Jamie Necklace
Jamie Necklace
BaubleBar
Jamie Necklace

The colorful beaded necklace with touches of freshwater pearls are ready for your beach day outfits.

$58$20
Lane 18K Gold Necklace
Kelsey Gold Necklace
BaubleBar
Lane 18K Gold Necklace

A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones. 

$78$42

Best Bracelet Deals 

Bennett Tennis Bracelet
Bennett Tennis Bracelet
BaubleBar
Bennett Tennis Bracelet

We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet. 

$48$38
WITH CODE
Amora Pisa Bracelet
Lovestruck Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Amora Pisa Bracelet

Give this popular Pisa Bracelet with pavé heart charm to someone special. 

$30$24
WITH CODE

 

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Amazon Deals on Swimsuit Styles For Summer 2022

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

Demi Moore Launches First-Ever Swimwear Collection with Andie Swim

The 9 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Summer Long

The 17 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022

Kim Kardashian and North West Wear Matching Nose Rings at Fashion Show

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Mushroom Pearl Necklace Is On Sale for $30

Lizzo's Bracelets in Her Yitty Campaign Nail This Y2K Fashion Trend

Kate Middleton's $25 Gold Hoops Are The Perfect Addition to Any Outfit

 