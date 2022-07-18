Last Chance to Shop at BaubleBar's Summer Blowout Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Bracelets, Rings and More
BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is even more affordable during BaubleBar's Summer Blowout sale — but hurry, today is the last day to take advantage of these savings.
Through the end of today, July 18, BaubleBar is offering 20% off on select items on its website, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code TWENTY at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount.
Shoppers can also score on bracelets through the sale — including the best-selling Pisa Bracelet style, which is loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.
Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for thoughtful birthday gifts, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces — including everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and more.
The summer deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Lola Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks below.
Best Ring Deals
The mixed stones on the Alanna ring are fab on their own and pair well with other rings too.
BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility-- it comes in a variety of colors and they're so fun to stack and mix and match.
Best Earrings Deals
This set comes with three sparkly and colorful pairs of stud earrings. Perfect for vibrant, summer outfits.
If there are palm trees, there is sunshine. Bring sunny days everywhere you go with these earrings.
Best Necklace Deals
The colorful beaded necklace with touches of freshwater pearls are ready for your beach day outfits.
A subtly glamorous necklace with multiple drop Cubic Zirconia stones.
Best Bracelet Deals
We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet.
Give this popular Pisa Bracelet with pavé heart charm to someone special.
