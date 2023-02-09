Last Chance to Shop The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances In Time For Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away, which means it is the perfect time to start planning the ultimate watch party and prepping your game-day snacks and appetizers. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up some crispy wings or an iconic stand mixer for a football-shaped cookie recipe, Ninja and KitchenAid have tons of options for all of your cooking needs. Luckily for you, Amazon is currently offering incredible deals on kitchen appliances from these two legendary cookware brands that you can still score just in time for the big game.
Are you in need of a new kettle or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.
Right now, you can secure many KitchenAid and Ninja kitchen staples on sale that will make cooking easier and save you time in the kitchen on Super Bowl Sunday. We've rounded up the best Ninja and KitchenAid deals on Amazon to add to your shopping carts below.
Best Deals on Ninja Appliances
Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for their Ninja Foodi collection, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.
Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer.
It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
Steam, air fry and proof all your favorite dishes all in the same Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. When compared to a slow cooker, the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker cooks your food up to 70% faster.
The Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 works as a smart oven, air fryer and a lot of other countertop appliances. Thanks to its smart thermometer, this smart oven essentially cooks your meal for you. Thanks to the surround convection technology, your dinner is evenly cooked.
Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently.
The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond.
Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances
KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).
Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.
Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods.
This oven features a no-flip air fry basket and 360° air fry system for everything from french fries to delicate fish and more.
Score a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer for 17% off right now. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer.
A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables.
7 Speeds to stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.
Enjoy coffee on Super Bowl Sunday morning with this easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.
