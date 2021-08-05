Shopping

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom anniversary sale beauty
Nordstrom

We only have a few days left to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. There are still tons of fashion items we're finding at deep discounts, don't forget all the Beauty Exclusive deals at this year's sale! Because it's Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year, we're still seeing huge markdowns on your favorite brands of makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty buys or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like NARS, Mac, Anastasia Beverly Hills, La Mer, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, T3, NuFace, SLIP, ghd, Diptyque, Voluspa, Slip, Sunday Riley, RevitaLash, Ouai and more. 

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom's sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

AQUIS Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap Towel Duo
AQUIS Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap Towel Duo
Nordstrom
AQUIS Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap Towel Duo
With fall and winter ahead, getting your hair dry fast is a necessity. This rapid-dry hair towel helps get out excess water so you can spend less time under the hair dryer. 
$39 (REGULARLY $60)
Riki Loves Riki Riki Skinny 10X Lighted Mirror
Riki Loves Riki Riki Skinny 10X Lighted Mirror
Nordstrom
Riki Loves Riki Riki Skinny 10X Lighted Mirror
A lighted mirror is a truly underrated beauty accessory. This one will help you up your selfie game with its magnifying and phone-clip attachments for detailed looks—no filter needed. 
$130 ($210)
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser Set
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser Set
Nordstrom
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser Set
This soy facial cleansing set comes with a travel size tube so you can have soft, clean skin even when you're on the go. 
$38 (REGULARLY $58)
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Nordstrom
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo
Meghan Markle loves the dewy glow Pure Canvas Primer Duo from Laura Mercier gives her. It's just one of the anniversary sale items from Nordstrom's Beauty Exclusives.  
$49 (REGULARLY $76)
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Nordstrom
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Compact and performance packed, this T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer is powered by advanced IonAir technology.
$100 (REGULARLY $150)
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Nordstrom
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Available in pink and black, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes.
$66 (REGULARLY $99)
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Nordstrom
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Quick drying washable face cloths to make your skincare routine more green. Use these facial pads to apply lotions, cleansers, toners and more.
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo
Nordstrom
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo
Decrease signs of aging and creasing in your skin while protecting your hair with these Slip Mulberry Silk Queen Pillowcases.
$125 (REGULARLY $178)
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
The Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to get deals on beloved Voluspa candles. This set includes the Italian Bellini, Saijo Persimmon and Laguna scents, all in adorably designed tins. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Scrub
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Scrub
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Scrub
This Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Scrub is a highly effective exfoliant that helps scrub away dead surface cells and other impurities to give a fresh and renewed look.
$19 (REGULARLY $28)
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
A limited-edition skin care set featuring full sizes of Charlotte's Magic Cream, Magic Eye Rescue and Magic Serum for dewy, glowing skin.
$160 (REGULARLY $240)
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Set
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Set
Nordstrom
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Set
For dry to very dry skin, Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ instantly hydrates and moisturizes the skin while visibly improving the skin. With this set, get a jumbo and travel size to have youthful skin at home and while traveling.
$39 (REGULARLY $56)
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
A three-piece kit that comes with full-size Mario Badescu staples -- Drying Lotion, Rosewater Facial Spray and Rose Lip Balm.
$23 (REGULARLY $33)
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
Nordstrom
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
Get this Mac Lip set at a discount and you'll have soft, supple lips for the rest of the summer. 
$35 (REGULARLY $55)
MAC Travel Size Lipstick Set
MAC Travel Size Lipstick Set-$60 Value
Nordstrom
MAC Travel Size Lipstick Set
Be prepare with the right shade of lipstick anywhere you go with this Travel Size Lipstick Set from Mac.
$35 (REGULARLY $60)
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Tried and true, this is the hand cream our editors swear by. Never greasy and smells like heaven. Also with the fall season approaching, we're getting our hands prepared for the cold weather. 
$11 (REGULARLY $16)
Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Nordstrom
Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo dramatically improves the appearance of eyelashes and includes Panthenol which moisturizes to improve lash flexibility and durability.
$95 (REGULARLY $190)
Stila Stay All Day® Eyeliner Set
Stila Stay All Day® Eyeliner Set
Nordstrom
Stila Stay All Day® Eyeliner Set
Snag this limited edition set featuring two full sizes of Stila's award-winning, best-selling eyeliner.
$32 (REGULARLY $40)
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Set
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Set
Nordstrom
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Set
Uncover soft, smooth skin on your feet with this PoshPeel Pedi Cure Set from Patchology.
$50 (REGULARLY $80)
Jo Malone London Jumbo Size Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash
Jo Malone London Jumbo Size Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash
Nordstrom
Jo Malone London Jumbo Size Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash
Gently cleanse your skin with this limited-edition Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash. The woody and aromatic fragrance will fill up your bathroom, immersing you in a delicate scent featuring notes of ambrette seeds, sea salt and sage.
$56 (REGULARLY $70)
L'Occitane Full Size Lavender Hand Wash & Hand Lotion Set
L'Occitane Full Size Lavender Hand Wash & Hand Lotion Set
Nordstrom
L'Occitane Full Size Lavender Hand Wash & Hand Lotion Set
A limited-edition set featuring full sizes of L'Occitane Lavender Cleansing Hand Wash and Lavender Moisturizing Hand Lotion to match. 
$34 (REGULARLY $53)
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Nordstrom
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Get two NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balms for just $22 in this Nordstrom exclusive set. 
$22
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device. 
$199 (REGULARLY $339)
Neulash neuBROW Enhancing Set
Neulash neuBROW Enhancing Set
Nordstrom
Neulash neuBROW Enhancing Set
This Neulash neuBROW Enhancing serum promotes strength, suppleness and shine in your brows. This serum helps rejuvenate the brows, moisturizes and supports hair fibers that are thin to ultimately get beautiful, shapely, fuller-looking brows.
$100 (REGULARLY $200)`
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Apply this multi-targeting anti-aging face and neck cream to your face and neck twice a day to reduce wrinkles and even out skin tone and texture. 
$56 (REGULARLY $85)
NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nars Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nordstrom
NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
The only palette you'll need to contour, highlight and add a wash a color to your cheeks. 
$45 (REGULARLY $87)

