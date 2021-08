Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals

We only have a few days left to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. There are still tons of fashion items we're finding at deep discounts, don't forget all the Beauty Exclusive deals at this year's sale! Because it's Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year, we're still seeing huge markdowns on your favorite brands of makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty buys or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like NARS, Mac, Anastasia Beverly Hills, La Mer, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, T3, NuFace, SLIP, ghd, Diptyque, Voluspa, Slip, Sunday Riley, RevitaLash, Ouai and more.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom's sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Neulash neuBROW Enhancing Set Nordstrom Neulash neuBROW Enhancing Set This Neulash neuBROW Enhancing serum promotes strength, suppleness and shine in your brows. This serum helps rejuvenate the brows, moisturizes and supports hair fibers that are thin to ultimately get beautiful, shapely, fuller-looking brows. $100 (REGULARLY $200)` Buy Now

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Deals for Men at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Luxury Candles On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Hair Tool Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get the Best Deals Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Shop the Best Activewear Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now

Spanx Launches a Collection of Faux Leather Leggings

Jodie Foster Accepts Golden Globe Win in Chic Pajamas

The Great Gap Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Jeans, Loungewear and More