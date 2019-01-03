Mike Baxter wants to spend quality time with his grandson, but he's about to face an uphill battle.

In Friday's return episode of Last Man Standing, titled "Three for the Road," Mike (Tim Allen) pays son-in-law Ryan (Jordan Masterson) a visit at his late father's pot shop, Bud's Buds. At first, the conversation goes from taxes to Al Pacino impressions to the perfect gift for his wife, Vanessa (Nancy Travis). Then, Mike's real reason for dropping by is revealed.

"I was hoping I could get you to let me have Boyd for the weekend," Mike proposes to Ryan in ET's exclusive sneak peek.

But Ryan isn't too keen on the idea.

"Oh, I was thinking of doing something with Boyd for the weekend," Ryan says, slightly unnerved by Mike's plan.

"I think he needs a little grandpa time. I want to take him fishing," Mike says, hoping that will sway Ryan, who contemplates his answer for a moment before ultimately agreeing to Mike's idea for grandfather-grandson time.

"OK, yeah, he loves fishing but only because I have yet to convince him that fish feel pain," Ryan replies. But something tells us Mike and Ryan's small tête-à-tête over Boyd isn't over. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

Last Man Standing returns Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Mike Is Against the Idea of Hosting an Exchange Student (Exclusive)

'Last Man Standing': Molly McCook Opens Up About Being the New Mandy Baxter (Exclusive)

'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Mike Baxter Is Fed Up With His Late Father's Pot Shop (Exclusive)