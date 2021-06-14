Shopping

Last Minute Amazon Father's Day Deals: Save Up To 55% Off Designer Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin & More

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Designer Watches
Westend61/Getty Images

Amazon's Father's Day Deals is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands so you can find the best Amazon Father's Day gifts. If you're looking for a last minute Father's Day gift or your dad likes designer watches, you can find deals for up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more. 

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's deals selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for dads, husbands, wives, brothers, new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon's Father's Day Deals.

Bulova Dress Watch
Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon
Bulova Dress Watch
This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is where sophistication and practical meet. This watch is from Bulova's Classic Collection.   
$165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $275)
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
A classic watch at a price you can't beat. 
$28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $62)
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. 
$181 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. 
$171 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $195)
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
$199 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Bulova Moonwatch
Bulova Moonwatch 96B258
Amazon
Bulova Moonwatch
The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. 
$591 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $675)
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google with Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications
Amazon
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google
This Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google is a watch, fitness tracker, weather, alarm, calendar, GPS, pedometer, heart rate monitor all wrapped up on one!
$149 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $365)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This watch from Tommy Hilfiger is sporty, classy and a great value. 
$205 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $210)
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Amazon
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch. 
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. 
$27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Amazon
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's an elegant gift that will stun.   
$221 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325)
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Whether you're shopping for your sweetheart or yourself, this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch is a stunning gift that goes with any outfit. 
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $175)
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. Also available in a gold and black stainless steel option.
$169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials.
$125 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet. 
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
A classic watch with a nice leather strap, this Rebecca Minkoff timepiece features a gold plated case with black leather strap and silver-white sunray dial with crystal markers.
$74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)

