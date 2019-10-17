Stephen Colbert's late-night hosting tenure has been extended through August 2023.

On Thursday, CBS announced that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert star got a new contract extension, taking him well past August 2020, the end of his previous contract. The 55-year-old comedian responded to the news with a quip nodding to the politics he often covers.

"I've been asked by CBS to host The Late Show until 2023, and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena," he said in a statement.

Colbert took over the prestigious gig from David Letterman in the fall of 2015, and since, the show has regularly led late-night programming in viewership.

"Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today," David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS Corporation, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks, Inc., said in his own statement.

"His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen's couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late night's largest and most desirable audience," Nevins continued. "We're incredibly proud of the broadcast and thrilled to extend our relationship with Stephen for years to come."

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

