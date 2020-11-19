Yalitza Aparicio is bringing her fashion A-game to the Latin GRAMMY Awards. The Roma star -- who is hosting the ceremony with singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda -- wowed on the red carpet in a stunning fuchsia look on Thursday.

Aparicio, 26, wore a striking two-piece ensemble by Helo Rocha, featuring pants and a matching top. She paired her look with Pomellato jewelry and silver platform heels by Altuzarra.

The Oscar-nominated actress said at a press conference ahead of Thursday's awards show that she was looking forward to wearing Latinx designers.

"For this occasion, I am very happy because we will get to showcase a lot of Latinx designers, which I think is very important. We have to take advantage of this moment and showcase the talent these Latinx designers have," she shared.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Aparicio already went through one costume change before the show. She shared a pic of her pre-Latin GRAMMYs look by Johanna Ortiz on Instagram.

Her Helo Rocha ensemble was just for the carpet, as Aparicio slipped into a VitorZerbinato dress when the show kicked off.

The 21st annual Latin GRAMMY Awards airs on Univision on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET -- and the awards are already being handed out. See more on the show in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Latin GRAMMYs 2020: How to Watch, Who's Hosting, Performers and More

2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners List

'Roma' Star Yalitza Aparicio to Co-Host Latin GRAMMYs

Latin GRAMMYs 2020: A Celebration of Latin Music’s Biggest Night! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery