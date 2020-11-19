Awards

Latin GRAMMYs Co-Host Yalitza Aparicio Rocks Red Carpet in Striking Fuchsia Ensemble

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Yalitza Aparicio is bringing her fashion A-game to the Latin GRAMMY Awards. The Roma star -- who is hosting the ceremony with singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda -- wowed on the red carpet in a stunning fuchsia look on Thursday. 

Aparicio, 26, wore a striking two-piece ensemble by Helo Rocha, featuring pants and a matching top. She paired her look with Pomellato jewelry and silver platform heels by Altuzarra. 

The Oscar-nominated actress said at a press conference ahead of Thursday's awards show that she was looking forward to wearing Latinx designers. 

"For this occasion, I am very happy because we will get to showcase a lot of Latinx designers, which I think is very important. We have to take advantage of this moment and showcase the talent these Latinx designers have," she shared. 

Aparicio already went through one costume change before the show. She shared a pic of her pre-Latin GRAMMYs look by Johanna Ortiz on Instagram. 

Her Helo Rocha ensemble was just for the carpet, as Aparicio slipped into a VitorZerbinato dress when the show kicked off. 

The 21st annual Latin GRAMMY Awards airs on Univision on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET -- and the awards are already being handed out. See more on the show in the video below. 

