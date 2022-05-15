Latto Spills on Recording 'Energy' Remix With Mariah Carey (Exclusive)
Latto Spills on Recording 'Big Energy' Remix With Mariah Carey (…
Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis…
Jason Momoa Excited to Work With Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel …
Naomi Judd’s Daughters Give Emotional Tribute During Country Mus…
Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding!
Johnny Depp Cracks Up During Trial After Bodyguard Mentions His …
Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen on Who Wins in a Fight:…
Gwen Stefani Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Blake Shelton and Their …
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Were 'Struggling in Their Relationshi…
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's Sister and Ellen Barkin Will Te…
Sophia Grace and Rosie Perform 'Super Bass' on 'Ellen' All Grown…
Heather Rae Argues With Tarek El Moussa's Ex Christina Hall
‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Dynasty’ and More Shows Canceled: What's Not Com…
Watch Selena Gomez Take Jabs From 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Ah…
Lisa Vanderpump Says 'Never Say Never' to Returning to 'RHOBH' (…
Roses & Rosé: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Talk Wedding Post…
Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 and New Role as…
Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello on Possible 'Familia' Tour and Car…
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Daughter’s Photo and Reveal…
Latto is bringing the energy to the Billboard Music Awards. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 23-year-old rapper at the 2022 awards show in Las Vegas Sunday about her BBMAs performance and working with Mariah Carey on the remix to her hit track, "Big Energy," which samples Carey's 1995 hit, "Fantasy."
"It's so emotional," Latto said of hitting the BBMAs stage for the first time. "I keep telling myself, don't cry. don't cry. I did dress rehearsal and I was watching my footage, and I was already about to cry. I'm like, 'Girl, you better not. You better not.'"
She added, "Just because you pray for it, you work hard for it, enjoy it. Don't make it a sad moment."
The moment is sure to be a big one for Latto, who told ET that there may be some surprises on stage, including a possible appearance from her "Big Energy" collaborator DJ Khaled.
"I think they gotta watch and see," Latto teased.
While, sadly, she confirmed that Mariah Carey won't be jumping on stage for Latto's debut performance, Latto did spill on what it was like recording with Carey for the song's remix.
"I think I was in shock," Latto said of seeing Carey hit those iconic high notes in person. "It was so natural for her. She was literally just getting her makeup done like, *singing.* I'm like, 'Girl, are you a human?' Like, what? But she was so cool and so humble."
"So normal" She continued. "I literally overthink the whole process. I was like, 'What do I say? how do I act? I don't wanna do too much, I don't wanna do too little.' But she was so cool, and she made the whole process very, very fun. You know, this stuff can be overwhelming, she made it fun."
Carey has been supportive of Latto in and outside of the studio, tweeting and congratulating the rapper. Latto said it's "all up from here," after making the transition from superfan to collaborator with Carey.
"Everything," she said of what it means to have Carey's support. "Mimi is a legend, and my mom and my aunts are superfans. Growing up, I remember seeing her posters on their wall, and physical CDs. Mimi is that girl, and I got a song with her so it's all up from here."
The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show will be streamed live on Peacock.
RELATED CONTENT
Billboard Music Awards 2022: The Live-Updated Winners List
Billboard Music Awards 2022: How to Watch and Who's Performing
Mariah Carey Wears Full Evening Gown in the Pool During Instagram Live
Related Gallery