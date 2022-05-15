Latto Spills on Recording 'Energy' Remix With Mariah Carey (Exclusive)

Latto is bringing the energy to the Billboard Music Awards. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 23-year-old rapper at the 2022 awards show in Las Vegas Sunday about her BBMAs performance and working with Mariah Carey on the remix to her hit track, "Big Energy," which samples Carey's 1995 hit, "Fantasy."

"It's so emotional," Latto said of hitting the BBMAs stage for the first time. "I keep telling myself, don't cry. don't cry. I did dress rehearsal and I was watching my footage, and I was already about to cry. I'm like, 'Girl, you better not. You better not.'"

She added, "Just because you pray for it, you work hard for it, enjoy it. Don't make it a sad moment."

The moment is sure to be a big one for Latto, who told ET that there may be some surprises on stage, including a possible appearance from her "Big Energy" collaborator DJ Khaled.

"I think they gotta watch and see," Latto teased.

While, sadly, she confirmed that Mariah Carey won't be jumping on stage for Latto's debut performance, Latto did spill on what it was like recording with Carey for the song's remix.

"I think I was in shock," Latto said of seeing Carey hit those iconic high notes in person. "It was so natural for her. She was literally just getting her makeup done like, *singing.* I'm like, 'Girl, are you a human?' Like, what? But she was so cool and so humble."

"So normal" She continued. "I literally overthink the whole process. I was like, 'What do I say? how do I act? I don't wanna do too much, I don't wanna do too little.' But she was so cool, and she made the whole process very, very fun. You know, this stuff can be overwhelming, she made it fun."

Carey has been supportive of Latto in and outside of the studio, tweeting and congratulating the rapper. Latto said it's "all up from here," after making the transition from superfan to collaborator with Carey.

"Everything," she said of what it means to have Carey's support. "Mimi is a legend, and my mom and my aunts are superfans. Growing up, I remember seeing her posters on their wall, and physical CDs. Mimi is that girl, and I got a song with her so it's all up from here."

The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show will be streamed live on Peacock.

