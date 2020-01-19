Laura Dern continued her awards season run on Sunday at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role as attorney Nora Fanshaw in Noah Baumbach's Netflix drama, Marriage Story.

While accepting her award, Dern said she was honored to be winning in front of her father, Bruce, who took the stage earlier in the night to present Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a contender for the film categories’ best ensemble.

She also took a moment to recognize another family member. “For my grandma Mary for raising me on daily reruns,” Dern said of watching hit TV series starring the likes of Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance.

Of course, Dern did not leave the stage without thanking her Marriage Story family, specifically shouting out the other two actors who play divorce lawyers in the film. “I would love to share this with the extraordinary Alan Alda and Ray Liotta,” she said.

Dern beat out an impressive category -- Jojo Rabbit's Scarlett Johannson, Hustlers' Jennifer Lopez and Bombshell's Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie -- for her first SAG win in her third nomination. She was previously earned nods for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Recount in 2009 and Big Little Lies in 2018.

Laura Wasser: The Lawyer Who Inspired Laura Dern’s ‘Marriage Story’ Character This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Laura Wasser: The Lawyer Who Inspired Laura Dern’s ‘Marriage Story’ Character

The award continues her 2020 sweep in the category -- she's already won the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award and has been nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA as well.

While she has two films in contention this season -- in addition to Marriage Story, Dern also played matriarch Margaret "Marmee" March in Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of Little Women -- the 52-year-old actress told ET there's no competitive anxiety; she's just basking in having two films she adores in the mix.

"I love Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. They are my family," Dern said at the New York City premiere of Little Women in December. "To have made a movie with both of them in the same year and consider them both perfect films? Of course, all I want is for them to be acknowledged and more and more people to get to see their work. So that's always delicious."

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

Laura Wasser: The Lawyer Who Inspired Laura Dern’s ‘Marriage Story’ Character

Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Golden Globes

Related Gallery