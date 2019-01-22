Laura Marano's new music video is here – and you’re gonna need a box of tissues!

Only ET is bringing you the music video debut of "Let Me Cry" with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoop from the singer herself.

“Let Me Cry” is the second song released from Marano’s forthcoming EP, dropping in March. In the transformative music video, the brunette beauty starts off picture perfect, but as the pain of her breakup sets in, Marano embraces her inner “mess” and a welcomes the tears.

“This song was recorded last year at a pretty chaotic, emotional point of my life,” the 23-year-old dishes to ET. “I wasn’t sure what exactly to do with the song when it was finished, because I knew it was special, but it was the most vulnerable song I had ever done, and I wasn’t sure I was ready to show that side of me yet.”

“Cut to a few months later, and I’m listening to the song, and quite suddenly, I know exactly what the music video should be,” she says. “I went from not even knowing whether I should put it out to seeing and wanting to share a completed video for everyone to watch.”

Once Marano came up with the concept, the former Disney darling enlisted director Noah Kentis to bring her music video vision to life. “The video has a pretty intense intro with multiple cuts, but the bulk of the video is actually just one shot,” she reveals. “The camera follows me around as I slowly but surely transition into being a mess.”

Flip Phone Records

Marano may end up as a “mess” by the end of the video, but the singer admitted that she had a “pretty amazing glam team” on the set of “Let Me Cry.”

“[They] had to continuously put me back together again after each take,” she says. “They literally redid my hair, makeup and outfit around six times. It was amazing!”

Marano gushed that she’s “so excited” for everyone (yes, that includes her 8.1 million Instagram followers!) to see the final product.

“When I saw the finished video, I first didn’t know what to think because I had never made a video like this before,” Marano shares. “It feels sad, it feels raw, and it feels exactly how I felt when I first listened to the finished song. I really am so proud of this video.”

“Let Me Cry” and the new remix can be downloaded on iTunes and tickets for Marano's show in Los Angeles at the Roxy on Feb. 15 are still available.

