Laura Prepon is sharing the best parenting tips she's received from her friend and former That '70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis!

The 40-year-old actress spoke with ET via Zoom chat on Monday, where she shared some of the advice Kunis gave her for her new memoir, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood. Kunis shares two kids, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, whom she met on the set of That '70s Show.

"When Mila first started going back to work, it was really hard. Whenever she said she was going to work, she would make it positive," Prepon told ET's Deidre Behar. "She'd say, 'Mommy has to go to work,' instead of all, 'Mommy has to go to work, this sucks.' She always put a really positive spin on it so that her children associated work as being positive and good, instead of it being this negative thing that takes their mother away."

"You don't even have to be a working mom to experience mom guilt. Mom guilt can come from anything," noted Prepon, who shares two kids with husband Ben Foster. "Even if you're a stay-at-home parent, wanting to go take a bath and take that time away from your kids, there is mom guilt around anything."

Prepon also opened up to ET about the challenges of writing her new memoir, which is out now. In the book, the Orange Is the New Black star writes about her decision to terminate a pregnancy due to health complications in 2018. The tumultuous time came following the birth of her daughter, Ella, in 2017. She welcomed another child, a baby boy, in February 2020.

"There were moments where I felt very vulnerable and very exposed," she confessed. "But it is so important for me to share this conversation with the reader... because I know that there is so much secrecy around a lot of this and still shame around a lot of it. Especially with loss of pregnancy. I felt like before it happened to me, I never heard women talking about it."

"There's no reason to be surrounded, or have it shrouded in darkness or feel shameful about it. I went through all of those emotions, I totally get it," she continued. "The process of writing this book was so healing for me. It was amazing, it was so therapeutic, it was so incredible and enlightening. I interviewed my mom squad, which is mothers of all ages and backgrounds and professions, because I wanted anybody who read the book to have something to relate to."

