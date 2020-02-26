Baby No. 2 is here!



Laura Prepon took to social media on Wednesday to announce the arrival of her second child with her husband, Ben Foster.

The 39-year-old actress posted a sweet photo of herself in the hospital with her newborn baby, kissing its hand.

"Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude. ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the photo.

Comedian Chelsea Handler commented, "Happy birthday to mommy and baby!! Love you," referencing Prepon's upcoming 40th birthday next week.

The Orange Is the New Black star did not confirm the baby's gender or name in the post. She and Foster are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Ella.

Prepon announced her pregnancy news back in October, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump and Ella, writing, "We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup."

For more celebrity baby news, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl: Inside the Delivery Room (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Laura Prepon Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ben Foster

Laura Prepon Marries Ben Foster: See Their Wedding Pic!

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Their First Child: Pics

Related Gallery