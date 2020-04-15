Lauren Alaina Broke Two Toes While Quarantining

Lauren Alaina is keeping her sense of humor, even after suffering an injury to her foot while under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 25-year-old American Idol and Dancing With the Stars alum shared a video of herself on social media on Tuesday wearing a pizza onesie while riding around her kitchen table in a scooter by herself. Alaina had her right foot on the scooter as she rode, which was encased in a boot. The country singer said she broke two of her toes.

Though Alaina didn't share how she broke her toes, she did appear to still be in good spirits in the video as she rode to Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

"Taking the boot scoot to a whole new level," she joked in the caption. "I Brooks & Dunn went and broke two of my toes. I present to you, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” feet. Lauren Alaina."

ET recently spoke to Alaina via video chat, and she talked about releasing more new music after her latest EP, Getting Good.

"I think I've almost written the album," she said from her home in Nashville. "Hopefully, once I can leave my house, I will record it."

For more on how country music's biggest stars, including Alaina, are still spreading positivity amid the coronavirus outbreak, watch the video below:

