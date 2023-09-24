It’s a date! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk met while filming season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, and the pair has experienced many adventures together since.

The reality television stars, who stay busy as parents to Alessi, 4, and twins, Lux Jacob and Senna James, 2, make sure to keep their relationship fresh and exciting, and now, they’re helping others do the same.

Meet DUO (Dates Unlike Others): An app created by the Luyendyks, where couples complete a short questionnaire and experts plan romantic and original surprise dates for them.

"We met going on dates where we didn’t know what to expect and that is what brought us closer. … When you do something new and challenging, you come together and may even learn something new about your partner. … We have dates inspired by what we have done and also dates that are on our bucket list," Lauren tells ET.

"We are really passionate about helping other couples. We feel that dating and creating experiences for couples can bring them closer together," Arie adds.

To keep their own marriage strong, the two make sure to carve out time for each other, regardless of outside stressors, including parenthood.

"It’s hard, but you have to prioritize your relationship. ... Making dating a priority is really healthy for your marriage. ... If you’re in a good place as a couple, you ultimately are better parents for it. ... Learning how to parent together has brought us closer," Arie shares.

Their favorite dates: "We enjoy being active, so typically we prefer a fun yet unique activity. We also love a romantic dinner now and then," Lauren says.

"It’s all about building a bond through experiences. … Quality time is also important so putting your relationship over the daily tasks is a way to create a stronger bond," she continues.

