Lauren Burnham Celebrates 1 Week With Newborn Twins as Daughter Remains Hospitalized
Lauren Burnham On Her Next Chapter & How She and Arie Luyendyk B…
Braunwyn Windham-Burke on How She Found Out About 'RHOC' Firing …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
‘In The Heights’ Star Leslie Grace on How She Reacted to Booking…
Kiely Williams Explains Vocal Effect That She Says Gave Her a Li…
Chris Harrison Will Not Host 'Bachelor in Paradise,' David Spade…
Stream Queens | May 20, 2021
Mama June on Trying to Fix Her Broken Relationship With Pumpkin …
Dawn Porter on Directing Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey for ‘The…
‘Lucifer’ 5B: D.B. Woodside on ‘Emotional’ Season and Amenadiel …
‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstar and the …
Dixie D'Amelio on Whether She Had Apprehensions Filming New Fami…
H.E.R. on Possible Collaboration With Zendaya and Kehlani After …
Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…
Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Spending Quality Time With Her G…
‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham on How He’s Celebrating Hi…
90 Day Fiancé: Loren and Alexei Open Up About How Tourette's Has…
North West Pokes Fun at Mom Kim Kardashian For Fangirling Over O…
‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on His S…
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Backstage With the Night’s Biggest …
Lauren Burnham is celebrating one week as a mom of three. Burnham took to Instagram on Friday to share some sweet moments since she and husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., welcomed their twins, a boy and girl, on June 11. In a YouTube video released Wednesday, the couple announced that they named their son Lux.
The name reveal came as Luyendyk and Burnham were getting ready to head home with their son and introduce him to their older daughter, 2-year-old Alessi. Their newborn daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, had to stay behind in the hospital, where she currently remains, due to breathing issues.
In the post, Burnham said she can't wait to have both her "sweet babies" home.
"Happy first week of life to my sweet babies. looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles. can’t wait to have you both home.🙏🏼," Burnham wrote alongside the slideshow which featured photos of Lux and their baby girl, Alessi and the couple at home and in the hospital with their twins.
Burnham revealed that their newborn girl would have to stay hospitalized on Tuesday, "I've never felt heartbreak like this," she wrote. "Pls say prayers for our girl."
In their YouTube video, Luyendyk further detailed his newborn girl's medical issues.
"She's having some trouble with her breathing. She's not on oxygen. She's perfectly healthy. Her development, she's a little bit behind, so if she gets really relaxed her heart rate slows down because her breathing is slowing and that is concerning," he said. "You don't want to take her home and have something happen, so they're just being extra, extra careful."
In a Wednesday post to his Instagram Story, Luyendyk said his youngest daughter is "doing much better now." Later that day, The Bachelor alum shared a video of himself rocking the newborn girl in the hospital, writing that he was "checking in on our baby girl."
Shortly thereafter, the proud dad shared a shot of himself kissing his son's head. "Hanging with this one while we wait for his sister to come home," he wrote. "Love him so much."
For more on the couple and their growing family, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnam Reveal Newborn Son's Name
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Share First Photos of Their Twins
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Welcome Twins
Related Gallery