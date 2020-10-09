Lauren Conrad Shares Rare Photo of Son Charlie on His Birthday

Lauren Conrad is celebrating her baby boy! The former reality star and entrepreneur shared a rare photo of her second son, Charlie, in celebration of his first birthday on Friday. Conrad, 34, posted a sweet snap of her tot sitting in the sand and wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

"Our little guy turned one today! Happy birthday Charlie!" the former The Hills lead captioned the post. The comments section quickly filled with birthday messages for little Charlie. She also posted a photo of Charlie and his adorable frog and lily pad-themed birthday cake in her Instagram Story.

Instagram Story

Conrad and her husband, William Tell, are also parents to 3-year-old son Liam. Over the last couple of months, she has slowly been sharing more photos of her two sons on her Instagram.

In September, she celebrated her and Tell's six-year wedding anniversary by sharing a photo of the two about to kiss.

"I love you with all of my heart," she wrote.

Conrad, meanwhile, recently announced that the Laguna Beach cast would be virtually reuniting after they reached their goal of getting over 500 people to check their voter registration or register to vote.

"Well guys... it’s happening! We set a goal of 500 actions and over 9,000 of you came through! We’ll be back with the cast later this month," she wrote on Thursday.

Back in February, Conrad told ET that while it’s a "huge compliment" that fans want her back on the small screen, she has no intention of returning to life in front of the cameras.

“I’m not gonna do it, but I appreciate that [fans want it,]” Conrad said. “To be honest, my priorities have changed. My family’s number one and it takes a lot to be on reality television. It takes a lot emotionally."

For more on Conrad, watch below.

