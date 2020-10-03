Lauren Conrad Teases a 'Laguna Beach' Reunion for a Good Cause

Lauren Conrad is getting the Laguna Beach cast together again! The former reality star-turned-businesswomen had a mini reunion with Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips and Dieter Schmitz in a video she shared on Saturday.

The clip begins with the guys getting on Zoom and catching up, before LC appears and tells Trey she loved his voting video, which unfortunately he can't post because of "copyright issues."

"If you guys are still looking to do something, I have one idea," Lauren says. "We could partner with Good to Vote and Head Count and if we can get enough people to register to vote…we could do it."

"Do what?" Trey asks, before realizing she meant a reunion. "Do you think that everybody would be into it?"

After naming a couple of people who might be interested, which included Kristin Cavallari and Christina Schuller, Lauren said she would text Lo Bosworth and Morgan Smith.

"We partnered with #GoodToVote! If we can get 500 of you to register to vote -- or simply check your registration -- we will host the first-ever Laguna Beach cast Reunion! It takes minutes to register, and even less to check!" Lauren captioned her video.

As for when the Laguna Beach reunion will happen and who else will join in, as they say, the rest is still unwritten.

Last month, Lauren caught up with Whitney Port on her With Whit podcast, where she shared who she still keeps in touch from her reality TV days.

"Most of the people I'm close with that I filmed with are from Laguna," she said of the show set in her hometown in California. "So like Dieter, I talk to all the time."

Conrad added that pre-quarantine she'd see her ex, Stephen, around the holidays and high school pal Christina.

"It's more seeing people that I grew up with, who I also did the show with," she explained.

Back in February, Conrad told ET that while it’s a “huge compliment” that fans want her back on the small screen, she has no intention of returning to life in front of the cameras.

“I’m not gonna do it, but I appreciate that [fans want it,]” Conrad said. “To be honest, my priorities have changed. My family’s number one and it takes a lot to be on reality television. It takes a lot emotionally.”

Hear more in the video below.

