Lauren Lapkus Pregnant With First Child With Husband Mike Castle

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Lapkus and her husband, Mike Castle, who are expecting their first child together. The Orange Is the New Black alum made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram Tuesday, revealing that the pair will be expecting a baby girl this summer.

"We are expecting a baby girl this summer. I am over the moon. So grateful and happy. 💘🥲💗#rainbowbaby 🌈," Lapkus captioned the photo of her cradling her baby bump alongside Castle and their dog.

Castle also shared a sweet photo of his own Tuesday, sporting a "Dad" sweatshirt as he looked lovingly at his pregnant wife.

"Can you even believe it?! Baby girl on the way this summer. #rainbowbaby," he wrote.

The Clipped co-stars married in Oct 2018 in a simple, courthouse wedding.

“We are so happy! The whole day was exactly what we wanted it to be: stress-free, romantic, and fun,” the 33-year-old actress-comedian told People at the time, adding, “I am thrilled to be married to my best friend!” Lapkus was previously married to actor Chris Alvarado from 2014 to 2016.

