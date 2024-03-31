Lauren London is remembering Nipsey Hussle on the 5th anniversary of his death.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old actress shared a tribute to the late rapper on Instagram. Alongside a photo of Hussle, she wrote, "If you know me You know March is always tough for me 31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024 Interesting…. considering your name #GodWillRise."

She continued: "Energy never dies…. I love you. Eternal."

London's loved ones quickly showered her with messages of love in the comments.

"Sending you love always 💙," La La Anthony wrote.

Meanwhile, Sarunas J. Jackson commented, "💙🙏🏽🤞🏽 always love to you and the fam."

Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, replied, "I love you 💙 🙏🏾."

On her Instagram Stories, the You People star posted a series of photos of Hussle, as well as a clip of a previous interview he did with Charlamagne Tha God.

Hussle was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. He was 33. Three years after his death, Eric Holder Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder in July 2022.

Hussle and London first got together in 2013, and three years later, they welcomed a son, Kross Ermias Asghedom. Hussle is also survived by his daughter, Emani Asghedom, whom he welcomed with ex Tanisha Foster. Meanwhile, London is also a mother to son Kameron Carter, whom she shares with Lil Wayne.

Back in August 2023, London paid tribute to Hussle on what would've been his 38th birthday. "Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence," she wrote on Instagram. "Forever more 💙🏁."

