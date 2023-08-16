Lauren London is paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle on what would have been his 38th birthday.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to honor the late "Victory Lap" rapper by posting a photo of him looking straight into the camera. He's wearing a white Puma hoodie and his trademark gold chain. London, who shares a 6-year-old son, Kross, with the late rapper, had a succinct but very fitting caption.

"Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence," she wrote. "Forever more 💙🏁."

Nia Long commented, "Wrapping my arms around you a little tighter today. ❤️." Busta Rhymes, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and rapper E-40 also all dropped supportive comments.

The sweet post comes less than five months after London remembered her late love on the four-year anniversary of his death.

"I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned.... Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same... Eternal Being. Ermias Asghedom. I Love You," the actress captioned an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of the late rapper.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles and died on March 31, 2019. He was 33. More than three years later, Eric Holder Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder after a trial that started and ended after a years-long delay due to the pandemic.

During Holder's trial, L.A. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said Holder Jr.'s act was premeditated and deliberate, adding there was "no doubt" Holder had thought out his actions and shot Hussle with the intention of killing him.

Hussle was shot in the head and torso, according to the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. Two other men were also wounded but survived the shooting.

