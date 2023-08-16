Lauren London Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on What Would Have Been His 38th Birthday
Lauren London Gives Touching Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at His Wal…
Quinton Aaron Defends 'The Blind Side' Co-Star Sandra Bullock Am…
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
Katharine McPhee's Nanny Died in Horrific Accident at Car Dealer…
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Spills on Fantasy Suite ‘Activiti…
Tom Pelphrey Says His Family Called Kaley Cuoco 'Penny' When The…
Jeff Goldblum Had the ‘Best Time’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour …
Why Kelly Ripa Wants Daughter Lola to Co-Host ‘Generation Gap’ (…
Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Louis Eisner
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kalani Details Shocking Way She Found Out Asuel…
'The Blind Side' Inspiration Alleges 'Adoptive' Parents Never Ac…
Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans' Son Jace 'Located and Sa…
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Towers Over Her in Rare Photos
'Daisy Jones & The Six': Where Do Daisy and Billy Stand? (Exclus…
First Look at Kim Kardashian's Shocking 'American Horror Story' …
How Blac Chyna Feels About Khloé Kardashian After ‘Third Parent’…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Lauren London is paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle on what would have been his 38th birthday.
The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to honor the late "Victory Lap" rapper by posting a photo of him looking straight into the camera. He's wearing a white Puma hoodie and his trademark gold chain. London, who shares a 6-year-old son, Kross, with the late rapper, had a succinct but very fitting caption.
"Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence," she wrote. "Forever more 💙🏁."
Nia Long commented, "Wrapping my arms around you a little tighter today. ❤️." Busta Rhymes, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and rapper E-40 also all dropped supportive comments.
The sweet post comes less than five months after London remembered her late love on the four-year anniversary of his death.
"I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned.... Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same... Eternal Being. Ermias Asghedom. I Love You," the actress captioned an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of the late rapper.
Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles and died on March 31, 2019. He was 33. More than three years later, Eric Holder Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder after a trial that started and ended after a years-long delay due to the pandemic.
During Holder's trial, L.A. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said Holder Jr.'s act was premeditated and deliberate, adding there was "no doubt" Holder had thought out his actions and shot Hussle with the intention of killing him.
Hussle was shot in the head and torso, according to the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. Two other men were also wounded but survived the shooting.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle on 4th Anniversary of His Death
Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Lauren London Talks About Life After Nipsey Hussle's Death
Related Gallery