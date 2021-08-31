Lauren London Shares Rare Photo of Her and Nipsey Hussle's Son Kross on His 5th Birthday
Lauren London is celebrating her son Kross' birthday. The actress, who shares Kross with the late Nipsey Hussle, took to Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate her youngest child turning 5.
London, who is also mom to an 11-year-old son, Kameron, with ex Lil Wayne, rarely shares photos of her kids on social media. The photo of Kross was a sweet treat for fans, who gushed over him in the comments.
"Kross The Boss! 🏁 My baby is 5," London captioned the pic. "My Lighthouse My Strength Love 💙 BabyHussle."
Kross' dad Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles and died on March 31, 2019. He was 33. London has publicly and emotionally honored Hussle on multiple occasions in the time since his death and has worked hard to keep his memory and light alive.
In an interview with ET earlier this year, London opened up about returning to acting, sharing that it was important to show her kids she was getting back into the world.
"We can't stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it's important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time," she said. "But especially for my eldest son because he's just a little more aware... But we will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to."
