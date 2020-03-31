Lauren London is sharing a heartfelt message to her late love, Nipsey Hussle, on the anniversary of his untimely death.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday evening -- one year to the day after Hussle was fatally shot -- and shared a photo of herself and her longtime partner standing together.

"Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago," London wrote. "God knows I would give anything to see you again."

"I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this. Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far," continued London, who shares one child with Hussle -- 3-year-old son Kross, and is also the mother to a 10-year-old son, Cameron, from her previous relationship with Lil Wayne.

"As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit," she wrote.

London continued, "With every breath i take I honor you. I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me, in life and in death. Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another."

"Until we are together again.... I love you beyond human understanding ( but you know that already)" she concluded her emotional tribute.

Hussle was fatally shot on March 31 outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles. The artist was laid to rest with a private burial at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles last April. The burial came one day after Hussle's family, friends and fans gathered together at Staples Center for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service.

The hours-long service featured emotional speeches and performances from stars like Snoop Dogg and Stevie Wonder and memories from London, his sister, Samantha Smith, and parents Dawit Asghedom and Angelique Smith.

See the video below for more on the emotional memorial as well as Hussle's life and legacy.

