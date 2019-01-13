Laurie Metcalf Says 'The Conners' Season 2 Is Happening (Exclusive)

Season two of The Conners is all on!

Laurie Metcalf shared the latest details on the sitcom’s second season while talking to ET’s Lauren Zima at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

“I believe it's going to happen,” said Metcalf, who plays Jackie on the Roseanne spinoff. “I think we'll do between 10 and 13 [episodes], something like that.”

“I think the tone will be the same, but I love not knowing what's coming up at all,” Metcalf added about how the show's second season will differ from the first, which launched after ABC’s Roseanne reboot was cancelled due to lead actress Roseanne Barr’s controversial tweet. “I don’t get the scripts until the Friday after we do a taping, and then I get to read what we’ll be doing starting next Monday," Metcalf said.

Metcalf attended the Critics' Choice Awards as a nominee for best supporting actress in a comedy series for The Conners. She said it was "great" to be recognized for her work, and she saluted the show’s writers for helping the cast get to do another season.

“I just think the writers did a wonderful job of keeping the tone and telling stories about the characters people have grown up with,” she said.

While Metcalf said she didn’t know whether Barr was aware that a second season is in the works, she shared her love for John Goodman, who plays Barr’s screen husband, Dan Conner.

“I love working with John,” Metcalf gushed. “I'd like to do a play with him at some point. We were on Broadway together, we were on the same street together. Some point!”

