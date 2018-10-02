'The Conners': First Promo Reveals 'What's Next' After 'Roseanne'

What's next for The Conners?

That's been the question on everyone's mind after Roseanne was canceled last spring. The spinoff's first promo, however, hints that not much will change for the family without its matriarch.

The absence of Roseanne Barr -- or her character -- isn't addressed in The Conners' first promo, which debuted on Tuesday. Instead, the family seems back to their old ways and keeping up with family traditions.

"I thought we should talk about a game plan for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas," Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) says in the clip.

"I say we follow the Conner tradition: spend every dime we have on Halloween, and then we have nothing to be thankful for or buy gifts with," Darlene (Sara Gilbert) replies.

An official synopsis for the show hinted that the Conner family will, in fact, address what happened to Roseanne. "After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," the synopsis read. "This iconic family -- Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. -- grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns -- with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

Roseanne was canceled in May, after Barr was fired due to a racist tweet against Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama. In an interview with ET last month, Barr opened up about reports that her character was killed off the spinoff. "I just have to be neutral and walk away," she said. "I did walk away, so people can keep their jobs."'

Weeks later, she confirmed the reports were true. "Oh yeah, they killed her,” she said on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show, Walk Away. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

