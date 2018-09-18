During a visit to The Dr. Oz Show on Tuesday, Roseanne Barr revealed that she intends to travel to Israel when the Roseanne spinoff The Conners airs in October.

“Oh, yeah, I don’t want to be around, because I, you know, I'll get drawn into a negative thing,” she said. “Defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterized and, you know, I don’t…I want to stay away from it. I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I've worked my way to again in my life.”

When asked what she intends to do in Israel, the 65-year-old actress said she wants to focus on her Hebrew.

“Well, I want to be able to learn Hebrew, speak Hebrew fluently, because, you know, I read very slow but I know the letters and I love the letters, but, I want to speak it,” she said. “And also I have quite a few teachers over the years that live there and, you know, I want to study.”

This revelation comes just one day after Barr told fans how her character is going to be written off the upcoming show.

“Oh, yeah, they killed her,” she said on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show, Walk Away. “They have her die of an opioid overdose… It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show. There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over. There’s no fight left.”

Barr’s firing came swiftly after she posted a racist tweet making fun of Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett in the spring. She has since apologized numerous times for the joke.

The Conners premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

