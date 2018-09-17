Roseanne Barr Reveals How Her Character Dies on 'The Connors'

Roseanne Barr finally shared what happens to her character on her eponymous show when its spinoff, The Conners, arrives next month.

The disgraced TV star appeared on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show, Walk Away, where she shared that her alter ego succumbs in a tragic, topical way.

“Oh yeah, they killed her,” she said. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

But she didn’t stop there. The 65-year-old actress took the opportunity to take some shots at ABC and Disney for her firing after she posted a racist tweet taking aim at Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett in the spring.

“It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show,” she said. “There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over. There’s no fight left.”

Earlier this month, she spoke with ET in New York about how she's attempting to handle ABC's course correction.

"I just have to be neutral and walk away," Barr said. "I did walk away, so people can keep their jobs."

Her former co-star, John Goodman, was the first to hint that her character would be killed off in order for the spinoff to make sense.

"I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” he told The Sunday Times in August when asked about his character’s frame of mind when the new show debuts.

In the new interview, Barr also said that she suspects neither ABC nor the network's president, Channing Dungey, ever wanted her show, hinting that these circumstances might have ultimately contributed to her exit.

“Now that I see their thinking and what happened to me all along, that I wasn’t really being conscious of because I was working so hard, no, they probably never wanted my show at all. But [Walt Disney’s chairman and CEO] Bob Iger wanted it and he kinda forced ABC’s president to take it and I don’t think she ever wanted it. And that’s clear to me now, looking back.”

The Conners premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

