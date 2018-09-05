Following the cancellation of her show, Roseanne, and ahead of the upcoming spin-off, The Conners, Roseanne Barr is opening up about her thoughts on the new series.

The actress recently sat down on The Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast, recorded at Stand Up NY, and following the interview, Barr opened up to ET about the show continuing on without her.

"I just have to be neutral and walk away," Barr said when asked for her reaction to reports that her character will be killed off on The Conners. "I did walk away, so people can keep their jobs."

Barr was fired and the Roseanne revival was canceled back in May after she posted a controversial, racially charged tweet. ABC soon began developing The Conners, a spinoff focusing on the fictional family -- but without Barr's eponymous character.

Before ABC could green light The Conners, Barr had to sign off on the project, and agree to forfeit her financial interests, due to her involvement in the creation of the characters.

The actress said she agreed to the terms so that her former co-stars, including John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, wouldn't suffer due to her actions.

"You know, there's always a silver lining in every cloud, and the tough part is to find it," Barr told ET, maintaining her neutral and guardedly professional position on the series.

During her podcast conversation with Rabbi Shmuley, Barr shared similar sentiments about remaining emotionally and mentally uninvolved from The Conners.

"I’m not going to curse it or bless it,” Barr said. "I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do."

Speaking with ET, Barr did get emotional about one thing, though: the supportive words recently shared by Goodman, her former on-screen husband.

"I love him," Barr said, getting choked up. "So sweet of him to do that, so nice, cause he does know me."

Late last month, Goodman sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times where he admitted that he was "brokenhearted" by the cancellation of the Roseanne revival. He defended his co-star, saying, "I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist."

"I was so happy, it was so sweet," Barr said, admitting that she "cried" when she'd first read his compassionate remarks.

Goodman was also the first person involved in the show to spark rumors that Barr's character was going to be killed off. During his interview with The Sunday Times, the actor was asked about his onscreen wife's fate and Goodman said, "It’s an unknown."

"I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because, his wife’s dead," he added, without elaborating.

For more on Barr's thoughts regarding her show's cancellation and her feelings toward her other former co-stars, check out the video below.

