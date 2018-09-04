Roseanne Barr has a lot of appreciation for John Goodman's supportive words.

ET was on hand when the former Roseanne star recently sat down on The Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast, recorded at Stand Up NY. Following the interview, Barr got emotional with ET while discussing her friendship with her former co-star and onscreen husband.

"I love him," the 65-year-old comedian said, getting choked up. "So sweet of him to do that, so nice, cause he does know me."

Late last month, Goodman sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times where he admitted that he was "brokenhearted" by the cancellation of the Roseanne revival, and defended his co-star against the deluge of accusations of racism following the racially charged tweet that cost Barr her show.

"I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist," Goodman said, before adding that Barr is "still going through hell" over the controversy.

Barr admitted to ET that she cried when she first read what Goodman had said.

"I was so happy, it was so sweet," she shared. "I think it was so nice for someone who knows me to speak for me, it was great."

During the podcast, Barr also claimed that she was planning to "go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there."

The timing of her decision to travel coincides with the first glimpse fans have gotten of ABC's upcoming spin-off series The Conners, which Barr signed off on, and says she holds no ill will toward.

"I’m not going to curse it or bless it,” Barr said. “I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold.”

The Conners premieres Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

