Roseanne Barr Wants to Move to Israel When 'The Conners' Premieres

As production on The Conners begins, Roseanne Barr is planning a big move.

On the Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast, Barr discussed the spinoff of her recently canceled hit Roseanne reboot, stating she would be leaving the country to focus on her faith when The Conners airs.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers," Barr said. "I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go. It’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman.”

ET has reached out to Barr's rep regarding her saying she's moving to Israel.

Earlier this year, the 65-year-old actress was fired from ABC following a racist tweet against Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama. Barr has apologized for the incident several times, but explained she still feels frustration about the public's reaction to her words.

“People were so angry, and I have to say a little bit ill-informed about me, that they would put me in the same box where they have people who call for the death of all Jews and want to enslave all black people. [The same box as] real racists that actually exist,” she said. “They put me in a box with them. And how do they think that’s gonna affect me. They don’t think. They’re under mind control.”

Barr's series was cancelled and rebooted without her as The Conners. The cast of the original and rebooted Roseanne is returning for the new show, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert.

"There was mourning. It was a death to me," she said of losing the show. "It's the death of my character that I created, that people love. That's why they watched the show, 28 million of them thank you very much What a slap in their face that is too. I feel bad for them. They contact me and they're like, this show, this was my family. They're killing our mother. A lot of people have called me, have come up and said, 'You were my mom,' and so you can imagine the grief I've gone through, not just for myself, for them."

The comedian has signed off on the spinoff, but stated she doesn't want to focus on any negative feelings about it.

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it,” Barr said. “I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold.”

The Conners premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Goodman came to Barr's defense in a recent interview, and opened up about the fate of her Roseanne character. Here's what he had to say:

