Roseanne Barr Tears Up in First TV Interview Since Twitter Fallout: 'It Cost Me My Life's Work'

Roseanne Barr did not hold back during her first broadcast interview.

The 65-year-old comedian sat down with Sean Hannity for his Fox News Channel show, Hannity, on Thursday, where she reacted to the racist tweet about Barack Obama's former adviser, Valerie Jarrett, she wrote in May that got her fired from her Roseanne reboot, and if she'd ever return to TV.

"I made a mistake, obviously. It cost me everything, my life's work," she stated. "I made a mistake and I've paid the price for it."

Barr's show was ultimately canceled following her "ill-worded" tweet and has since been picked up as a spin-off, titled The Conners, sans Barr.

"I walked away from the show despite the fact that I had a contract that protected me from getting in trouble," Barr confessed. "I was allowed under my contract to have 24 hours to correct any mistakes... But anyway, I walked away. I didn’t want to cause anyone to lose their jobs."

She did, however, sign off on the spinoff, explaining that she "thought it was part of what was put before me to do" and felt horrible for people losing their jobs. "I hope you'll try to understand me and accept my apologies for my part in this big misunderstanding," she stated.

So would she ever go back to television? "Only if there's nudity," Barr joked.

Also in the interview, Barr continued to explain her reasoning behind the tweet, stressing that it wasn't racist but meant to be taken as political.

"That was a political tweet," Barr explained. "That is a tweet about asking for accountability from the previous administration about the Iran deal, which Valerie Jarrett is the author of, and that was what was in my head.'"

As for her initial reaction to the backlash, "The first thing was shock that they were saying it was racial, when it's political. That was a hard one to take," she admitted. "Then everybody started to say I was a racist, which is the worst thing that you can call a Jewish person, especially someone like me who grew up with Holocaust survivors."

Barr, who lives in Hawaii, also confessed to being scared to step outside her home following her tweet, ""I was so scared to go outside. Everyone thinks I am a racist. I live on an island where it's all brown people."

.@therealroseanne on her controversial tweet: "That is a tweet about asking for accountability from the previous administration about the Iran deal, which Valerie Jarrett is the author of, and that was what was in my head.'" #Hannitypic.twitter.com/8LYOUottp0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2018

.@therealroseanne on her initial reaction to the blowback from her controversial tweet: "The first thing was shock that they were saying it was racial, when it's political." #Hannitypic.twitter.com/gGv06LsmLO — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2018

While, the comedian adamantly stressed that she's "already said sorry for two months," she did send Jarrett a message. "I'm so sorry that you thought my tweet was racist because it wasn't, it was political. I'm sorry for the misunderstanding that caused my ill-worded tweet. I'm sorry that you feel harm and hurt. I never meant that and for that I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people."

Just last week, Barr told her story in a video posted on her YouTube page, where she explained that she thought Jarrett was white -- though during her Hannity interview she backtracked, saying she thought the former White House adviser was "Middle Eastern." A few hours after her initial video, Barr posted another clip to YouTube, titled, "Roseanne Barr's official statement."

"Hi, this is Roseanne Barr and I'd like to welcome you to my own studio, where I'm able to speak for myself to my fellow and sister Americans without the filter of the biased media," she said. "This was my statement from the very beginning and it will continue to be forever because it is the truth. When ABC called and asked me to explain my 'egregious and unforgivable tweet,' I told them I thought Valerie Jarrett was white. And I also said, 'I'm willing to go on The View, Jimmy Kimmel, or whatever other show you want me to go on and explain that to my audience.'"

Hear more of her statement in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Valerie Jarrett Says She Won't Watch Roseanne Barr's First TV Interview Since Racist Tweet

Roseanne Barr Weighs In on James Gunn's Firing: 'What Goes Around Comes Around'

Roseanne Barr Attempts to Explain Racist Tweet in Expletive-Filled Rant

Related Gallery