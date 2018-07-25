Valerie Jarrett Says She Won't Watch Roseanne Barr's First TV Interview Since Racist Tweet

Valerie Jarrett says she's completely unbothered by Roseanne Barr.

The 61-year-old former White House adviser to Barack Obama appeared on The View on Wednesday, where she was asked about her thoughts on Barr. Barr's hit sitcom, Roseanne, was canceled in May after she posted a racist tweet reading, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran.

Last week, 65-year-old Barr once again attempted to explain the tweet in a video posted on her YouTube page. "I thought that b***h was white!" she said in an expletive-filled rant. "I'm trying to talk about Iran! I'm trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal. That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the b***h was white, goddammit. I thought the b***h was white. F**k!"

When asked about the video on Wednesday, Jarrett quipped, "Roseanne who?"

"In all seriousness, as I've said before, I’m fine," she continued. "I am just fine. If one of you [The View hosts] said something like that, that might hurt my feelings, but this isn't what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night is those families being separated on the borders, or children going to school wondering whether or not they're going to be safe. I mean, these are the things that keep me up at night, not a racist tweet. ... Racist tweets and profane videos? No."

Jarett also laughed when asked about Barr's highly anticipated first television interview since ABC fired her. Barr is set to sit down with Sean Hannity on his Fox News show, Hannity, on Thursday.

"Less is more," Jarrett said about what she hopes Barr will say. "Look, as I said, there's just so many issues that are more important. I won't be watching. I hope you all won’t be watching either."

