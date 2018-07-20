Roseanne Barr Attempts to Explain Racist Tweet in Expletive-Filled Rant

Roseanne Barr is attempting to explain the racist tweet that landed her in hot water.

In a new video posted to her YouTube page, the 65-year-old comedian addresses the post she wrote about Barack Obama's former adviser, Valerie Jarrett, back in May, which led to the cancellation of her Roseanne reboot on ABC.

Speaking about Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran, Barr, cigarette in hand, says to an interviewer off-camera, "I thought that b***h was white!"

"I'm trying to talk about Iran! I'm trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal," she yells. "That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the bitch was white, goddammit. I thought the bitch was white. F**k!"

A source tells ET that the interviewer heard in the video is not Rabbi Schmuley Boteach, who interviewed Barr last month via his podcast. The source notes, however, that Boteach is expected to interview Barr again for his podcast on Friday.

Barr's controversial tweet, which read "Muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby=vj," has since been deleted, but the repercussions remain, despite her numerous apologies to Jarrett and her Roseanne co-stars via social media.

Last month, ABC greenlit a 10-episode spin-off of the sitcom, titled The Conners, but Barr will have no involvement with the series. The show will focus on the original cast (minus Barr), and is set to premiere this fall.

