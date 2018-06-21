Roseanne Barr Reacts to 'Roseanne' Spinoff Moving Forward Without Her

Roseanne is moving forward without Roseanne Barr.

ABC announced on Thursday it had ordered a new series featuring the characters of Roseanne, tentatively titled The Conners, with a 10-episode order to premiere this fall. The move comes more than three weeks after Barr's Twitter scandal that led to the cancellation of the Roseanne revival -- and this time, Barr will not be involved.

In a statement to ET on Thursday, Barr reacted to the news, revealing that she had let the show move forward without her creative or financial participation. "I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved," she said.

Tom Werner, who executive produced the original Roseanne from 1988 to 1997 as well as the show's revival, will stay on for the spinoff, with his studio, Werner Entertainment, producing. "We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family," he said.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will all return to reprise their characters in the new series, which promises the family will be forced to face new challenges.

According to a description for the show, after a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family -- Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. -- grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns -- with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

Earlier this month, a source with knowledge of the situation told ET that ABC and the show’s producers were deep in conversations for a Roseanne offshoot. According to the source, multiple ideas were being discussed behind closed doors and “it is more than likely the entire cast -- minus its leading lady -- and crew would return” if an agreement on a reboot could be made.

On June 5, Barr tweeted that she's "making restitution for the pain" she's caused, while a source told ET that she had been reaching out personally to former cast and crew members of Roseanne to apologize.

