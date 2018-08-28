Roseanne Barr Reacts to John Goodman Defending Her

Roseanne Barr is grateful for John Goodman's support.

The 65-year-old actress and comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak out after Goodman defended her in an interview with The Sunday Times. On Sunday, Goodman said he was "surprised" by ABC's firing of Barr for a racist tweet against Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama. He also insisted that Barr is "not a racist."

"I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network," Barr tweeted of Goodman, who played her onscreen husband, Dan Conner, on Roseanne for 10 seasons.

I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 28, 2018

In his Sunday Times interview, Goodman said he was devastated that ABC decided to cancel Roseanne in the fallout of Barr's tweet. He will, however, be returning for the network's spinoff, The Conners.

“She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on," he explained. "I sent her an email and thanked her for that. I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she’s still going through hell.”

“I know, I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist," Goodman said.

The 66-year-old actor has been one of the few Roseanne stars who has not spoken out against Barr. After her firing in May, Barr praised Goodman and Laurie Metcalf as "two of the greatest actors in the world."

In footage exclusively obtained by ET the same month, Goodman broke his silence on Roseanne's cancellation.

"Everything's fine," he said, before commenting on ABC deciding to suspend its Emmys campaign for the show’s 10th season.

"I wasn't gonna get an Emmy anyway," Goodman added, shrugging. "I've been up there [11] times already, and if I didn't get one, I'm not gonna get one."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

John Goodman Hints at Fate of Roseanne Barr's Character on 'The Conners'

John Goodman Defends Roseanne Barr, Says She's 'Going Through Hell'

ABC President Says There Were 'Multiple Instances' With Roseanne Barr Before Twitter Scandal

Related Gallery