John Goodman Breaks Silence After Roseanne Barr Controversy (Exclusive)

John Goodman is opening up about the cancellation of Roseanne, but the celebrated actor is being cautious about his comments regarding the controversy.

In recent footage obtained by ET, Goodman is reluctant to address the drama, explaining that he would "rather say nothing than to cause more trouble."

However, the 65-year-old actor -- who played Roseanne Barr's on-screen husband, Dan Conner, on the ABC sitcom -- assured fans that he's doing OK amid the controversy, sharing, "Everything's fine."

The actor also seemed pretty content with ABC deciding to suspend its Emmys For Your Consideration campaign for the show’s recent 10th season, which means that none of the cast or creators would likely see any love from this year's Emmy Awards.

"I wasn't gonna get an Emmy anyway," Goodman said, shrugging. "I've been up there [11] times already, and if I didn't get one I'm not gonna get one."

Goodman was nominated for 11 Emmys between 1988 and 2010 -- six of which were for his role on Roseanne. Goodman did take home one Emmy in 2007 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role on the short-lived series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

The sitcom also earned the veteran TV star five Golden Globe nominations, of which he won once, in 1993.

Goodman said he hasn't been following the news of the developing controversy regarding Roseanne, stating, "I don't know anything about it. I don't read it."

That includes rumors and speculation that the show could possibly continue in the future in the form of a spin-off, if Barr's titular character was written off, and the focus was shifted to Goodman's character. The actor said of the rumors, "Then you've heard more than I have."

The long, contentious drama between Barr and ABC began early Tuesday morning when the 65-year-old actress posted a racist tweet regarding former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, which she then deleted.

Later Tuesday morning, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey released a statement announcing that the network had cancelled Roseanne in response to the outrage surrounding Barr's remark. ABC subsequently removed all references to the revival series on its press site and Viacom pulled all re-runs of the sitcom's entire run from all of its channels.

Barr declared that she was going to leave Twitter on Tuesday morning, only to return in the evening with a late-night tweet storm that blamed her original offending tweet on Ambien, and then called out several of her co-stars for throwing her "under the bus."

For more on the on-going controversy --including the fallout Barr is facing for her comments -- check out the video below.

