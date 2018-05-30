Jimmy Kimmel Pitches ‘Roseanne’ Spin-Off Without Roseanne Barr Following Show’s Cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel is trying to think outside the box.

After Tuesday’s shocking news that Roseanne had been cancelled ABC following a racist tweet posted by the sitcom's star, Roseanne Barr, the late-night comedian addressed the issue on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Noting that Barr's remark about Barack Obama’s former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett, “did not sit well with ABC management or anyone with a brain, really,” Kimmel added that the cancellation of Roseanne is a “huge blow” to the network, seeing as it was a ratings success.

“I mean, we don’t have much on this network. We’re hoping the NBA finals goes 11 games this year,” the host quipped. “We’re still airing America’s Funniest Home Videos. Roseanne was very ‘bigly’ hit for ABC, and we needed it.”

With that being said, Kimmel then pitched a spin-off to the sitcom, which included a video of what Roseanne would look like without its leading lady.

“Hear me out, just because Roseanne is gone, doesn’t mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on! That’s what we say in show business. And with that said, I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone,” he said, before showing a trailer that solely focused on Dan, John Goodman’s character. “Right? I mean, come on! Think! I’m just saying, think.”

Barr came under fire earlier this week after making a racist remark about Jarrett, which read: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." The 65-year-old actress later deleted the tweet and apologized several times.

Shortly after the message garnered outrage from fans and even Barr's co-stars, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey released a statement announcing that Roseanne had been canceled.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," she declared.

For more on the scandal, watch the clip below:

