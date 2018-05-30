Will 'Roseanne' Get a Spinoff Following Cancellation? Here's What We Know

Roseanne might be off the air, but the show's characters could live on in another series.

A source tells ET that the possibility of a Roseanne spinoff show isn't necessarily off the table. "There are very tentative conversations, in very early stages about the possibility of a spinoff, but it is much too early," the source says.

As for whether Roseanne Barr, the lead actress of the recently canceled ABC series, would ever return to the world of Roseanne, the source notes, "Not a chance. See her tweets from today."

Lena Dunham and Mindy Kaling -- who have both starred and written on their own shows -- tweeted about working with Barr's co-stars following the show's cancellation.

"I will do the spin-off of your show starring Darlene’s cool kids," Dunham wrote.

Kaling also tweeted: "Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman, let me write things for you."

Roseanne was canceled on Tuesday after Barr caused an uproar when she tweeted a racist remark about Barack Obama’s former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett, which read: "Muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby=vj." The 65-year-old then deleted the tweet, and apologized several times.

The cancellation just so happened to fall on the same day that the show's writers returned to work on the 11th season. Our source reports that "the writers had just started assembling in the writers room at about 10 a.m." on Tuesday when news broke on social media that Roseanne was being canceled by ABC.

As for how this will affect the TV network, the source says the financial impact "won't be that major."

"It will be replaced by something else that they will sell," the source continues. "The impact will be more on the positioning and scheduling than anything else."

Not long after news broke of of Roseanne's cancellation, Barr apologized to those working on the show. "Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!," she wrote. "I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."

A production source tells ET that many of the crew members on Roseanne felt that Barr's apology to the crew was “sincere," adding that they "don’t think she had any idea that she might jeopardize their jobs“ with her tweet. As far as the crew members and their jobs go, the production source says many feel like it’s not too late to find work elsewhere, as they already turned down other jobs to work on the sitcom.

While Barr did apologize for her tweet about Jarrett and to her coworkers, she did not take kindly to her co-stars, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman, condemning her remark in their own statements.

Fishman -- who played the Conners' son, D.J., in the original series and revival -- shared a lengthy message on Twitter expressing his "vehement" condemnation of Barr's words. "I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it.ME," Barr said in response. "You throw me under the bus. nice!"

The comedian was also taken aback over what Gilbert, who aside from playing Darlene also served as an executive producer on the reboot, had to say about Barr's racist tweet. "Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," Gilbert wrote. "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

"Wow! unreal," Barr tweeted back.

