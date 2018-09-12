The Conner family is back together.

ABC released photos from the first taping of the Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, on Wednesday, featuring John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) as their beloved Conner characters. According to the press release, in the premiere episode titled “Keep on Truckin’,” a sudden turn of events forces the family to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

Goodman spoke to The Sunday Times last month, when he said that Roseanne Barr's character will be dead on the spinoff.Roseanne was shockingly canceled in May, after Barr was fired due to a racist tweet against Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama.

“It’s an unknown," Goodman said of whether or not the spinoff will be successful, before referring to his beloved character, Dan, and what's to become of Barr's character. "I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Goodman also said he hasn't been in touch with Barr, but did thank her for clearing the way for The Conners to move forward with ABC. He also said that he knew for a fact that 65-year-old Barr was "not a racist."

“She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on," he shared. "I sent her an email and thanked her for that. I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she’s still going through hell.”

ET spoke with Barr earlier this month, and she teared up at Goodman's words of support.

"I love him," Barr said. "So sweet of him to do that, so nice, 'cause he does know me."

Watch the video below to see the emotional moment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Roseanne Barr Reacts to Possibly Being Killed Off on ‘The Conners’ (Exclusive)

Roseanne Barr Tears Up Over John Goodman's Support After Her Firing (Exclusive)

Roseanne Barr Wants to Move to Israel When 'The Conners' Premieres