Roseanne Barr is talking about the real side effects of Ambien.

The 65-year-old comedian was a guest on The Dr. Oz Show on Tuesday, where she spoke candidly about the racist tweet she directed at Valerie Jarrett earlier this year that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC show, Roseanne. At the time, she blamed her late-night tweeting on the sleeping aid, writing, "Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweetin."

Barr is now clarifying her comments, telling Dr. Oz that she's "done some weird things" on Ambien.

"I think a lot of people have too," she says. "I've heard from thousands of people about it. One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it -- that was, like, four hours if you think about it and didn't remember it in the morning."

"And all the time, that happens to me," she claims. "When I go up in the kitchen [the next day] and there's a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere ... I Ambien eat, like, Tiger Woods Ambien drove. It's a weird drug."

Dr. Oz then weighs in, telling Barr that tweeting is not a side effect of the sleeping aid.

"No," Barr responds, agreeing with him.

Watch below:

Back in May, Sanofi -- the pharmaceutical company behind Ambien -- responded to Barr's tweet, in which she claimed their medication led her to post a controversial remark.

"People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world," their statement, shared via Twitter, read. "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

Here's more on Barr's ongoing fallout, and what she thinks about ABC's new Roseanne spinoff, The Conners:

RELATED CONTENT:

Roseanne Barr Reacts to Possibly Being Killed Off on ‘The Conners’ (Exclusive)

Roseanne Barr Tears Up Over John Goodman's Support After Her Firing (Exclusive)

Roseanne Barr Wants to Move to Israel When 'The Conners' Premieres

Related Gallery