Tom Arnold seemed to be at a loss for words on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The outspoken comedian and host of The Hunt for the Trump Tapes was asked what he thought of reports that the Roseanne spin-off series, The Conners, is planning to kill off Roseanne Barr’s character. Arnold was a former writer on Roseanne and was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994.

"Wait, I hadn’t heard. Is that true? Oh my god!” Arnold declared when asked about by a Twitter user about Barr's character being dead in the new ABC series. As for whether he'd ever write for The Conners, he responded, "I don’t think they’re going to ask me back, either way you look at it.”

When Cohen further pressed Arnold as to what he thought of Barr's character reportedly being killed off, he admitted, "I don’t know what to think."

He then quipped, "I think this, Sara Gilbert is a jinx on every show she’s on this year, let me tell you that. I’m kidding.”

Gilbert starred on and was a producer on the now-canceled reboot of Roseanne, and is also a co-host on The Talk, which had a recent shake-up when Julie Chen announced she was leaving the show after co-hosting for eight seasons. In addition to these two programs, Gilbert has recurring role on The Big Bang Theory, which is in its final season.

Arnold concluded with a few kind words for The Conners cast. "I wish them all the best, oh boy, I don’t know," he said.

When Cohen asked what the 59-year-old comedian thought of Barr's racist tweets that led to the cancellation of Roseanne, he replied, "She wasn’t racist when I was with her. Look at her Twitter feed, look at how she is. She couldn’t say one good thing about Obama. Something happened. But she wasn’t like that [before], though."

While he and Barr seem to be on opposing sides these days, Arnold did reflect fondly on a prank he and his ex pulled on actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus when she was filming Seinfeld. According to the comedian, Dreyfus parked in his parking space, prompting them to write her a note.

“I didn’t know it was her car at the time. And then my ex-wife, Roseanne… took a Polaroid of John Goodman’s naked a** and put that on Julia Louis’ car and then took soap and wrote ‘Julia Louis-Dreypuss’ on her car,” he claimed. "If you know the whole story, the Seinfeld people were being crappy, and god bless Roseanne.”

Earlier in the day, Arnold appeared on Megyn Kelly Today and got into a heated argument with the show's host about an alleged altercation he had with The Apprentice executive producer Mark Burnett.

"It was really good,” Arnold told Cohen of his back-and-forth with Kelly. "Here’s what happened, after the commercial, she says, ‘They told me that NBC is going to cut to the U.N. because [President] Donald Trump is going to be speaking. They’re going to cut in five minutes, so let’s light it up.’ I don’t know if she meant to light it up like we lit it up, but me and Megyn Kelly, we lit it up. I loved it."

For more from Arnold’s sparring match with Kelly, watch the clip below:

