Things allegedly got heated at a pre-Emmy party on Sunday night.

Comedian and actor Tom Arnold first took to Twitter to accuse TV producer, Mark Burnett, of attacking him.

"Mark Burnett just went apes**t & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD,” Arnold wrote.

Shortly after, Arnold’s friend, actor Patton Oswalt, posted a photo of himself with Arnold, who held up a fist.

"I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay,” Oswalt captioned the pic. "We gotta protect this brutal angel.”

Though Burnett has not commented on the alleged altercation, his wife, Roma Downey took to Twitter, sharing a photo of her bruised hand.

"Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event,” she wrote. "Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop."

Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel. pic.twitter.com/9grT4QTVZK — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 17, 2018

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

Arnold quickly tweeted the photo, vehemently denying the accusations from Downey.

"Bulls**t. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho,” he replied to Downey. "I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation.”

He also responded to one commenter, adding, "Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett choked me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape.”

Bullshit. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation. https://t.co/9yXAEXM6na — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape. https://t.co/nPJyDAarsE — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Arnold’s new show, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, premieres on Viceland on Tuesday. It seems he was eager to get Burnett’s participation as he attempts to get his hands on behind-the-scenes tapes of President Donald Trump from his time on NBC’s Apprentice.

In August, Arnold appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he talked about the “N-Word Tape,” which he claims shows Trump using racist and offensive language on the set of The Apprentice.

“There’s two people that have never called me a liar about the ’N-Word Tape’ — Donald Trump and Mark Burnett — because they know it’s true,” he insisted.

Arnold also claimed, “An MGM board member came to me last week. He said, ‘I’m so worried about this.’ And he said, Mark Burnett told me, ‘Do not talk about it. I’m the most powerful man in show business. Donald Trump is my best friend.’ So board members of MGM are scared about this.”

ET has reached out to reps for Arnold and Burnett as well as the police.

